TikTok Has a New Theory About Happy Couples. Does It Hold Up?

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably heard of the latest dating trend: the rock-and-star theory. This relationship theory suggests that opposites attract. But is it really as healthy as it seems? I spoke with dating coaches and matchmakers about their perspectives.

What Is the Rock-and-Star Relationship Theory?

The rock-and-star relationship theory states that there are two types of partners in a couple: the rock (aka the stable one) and the star (aka the spontaneous one). Together, these two are thought to make the perfect pair.

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“The rock-and-star relationship theory is the idea that an ideal relationship is when the two individuals are opposite in terms of energy/personalities,” says Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking.

“The ‘rock’ is the more steady, type A individual. This is the person who may be a little quieter or reserved, planning ahead, etc.,” she continues. “The ‘star’ is the person who is possibly louder and more spontaneous. Think of it as more so as the person that has more of a Type B personality.”

Pros of the Rock-and-Star Dynamic

If both partners are willing to meet in the middle and learn from each other, this relationship dynamic can be incredibly balanced and harmonious.

“These types of personalities complement each other because they push one another out of their shells/comfort zones,” says Trombetti. “The rock is preparing for the future, but the star is reminding their partner to have some fun!”

“As a matchmaker, I see this dynamic all the time. It works well because opposites really do attract,” says April Davis, founder and celebrity matchmaker at LUMA Luxury Matchmaking and an accredited dating coach. “With the rock and star, there’s less competition. Each partner is comfortable [with] what they bring to the table and their role in each other’s lives.”

On the other hand, a relationship with two rocks or two stars can be harder to navigate, either all work and no play, or a fight for the spotlight. Every rock needs their star, and every star needs their rock.

“There’s also something really nice about being able to come home and not feel like you’re still on stage,” says Davis. “If you spend your whole day being the star at work, having someone who grounds you and knows you outside of that can be very comforting.”

Cons of the Rock-and-Star Relationship Dynamic

When unbalanced, this relationship dynamic can have its downsides. For example, let’s say the star throws all caution to the wind, digging themselves a financial hole and expecting the rock to clean up their mess; or, on the other hand, maybe the rock is so rigid that they unknowingly dim the star’s light.”

“The negative could be if one of the two people [is] extreme,” Trombetti says. “Both people need to be able to compromise when they have very different ways of living.”

Additionally, while the star might naturally shine, the rock still deserves attention, too. Both partners should feel equally valued, supported, and important in the relationship.

“The potential downside to this dynamic is if the rock sets aside their personal goals and ambition so their partner can shine,” says Davis. “The rock still needs to feel appreciated and loved. If only one person gets all the attention and has their dreams supported, resentment is going to build very quickly.”