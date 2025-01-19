TikTok Landscaper SB Mowing Raised Over $850K for Elderly Disabled Woman

There have been many wild stories about influencers lately—from OnlyFans models banging 1,000 dudes to one influencer spending $17K to remove her ribs to make a crown. So consider me shocked when SB Mowing brought some actual uplifting news from that space.

Spencer, who runs the SB Mowing landscaping account, leveraged his following to help raise more than $850,000 to help a disabled elderly woman pay a fine she received from Wichita, Kansas. That’s a vast number he raised, but the best part is that the fine was only $240.

The woman had an unkempt lawn, and it was pissing off the locals. The woman, Beth, was warned to cut her grass. Spencer was tipped off by someone he knows in Wichita, who told him that this woman was struggling to maintain her property. He stopped by and discovered she had contacted providers, but nobody responded. My guess is because it’s winter, and no one is cutting grass.

Spencer used his SB Mowing company to address the issue and avoid the find. He then started a GoFundMe after multiple followers commented, asking how they could help her out by providing a more accessible home and other issues around the house.

Now, we’re $850,000 into this, and it sounds like Spencer just changed this woman’s life. The money will go toward a handful of projects around the home, including a ramp to go inside, a new driveway, a chair lift, broken windows, and a new bed. Spencer will also set her up with a local mowing company. The GoFundMe was set up with a goal of $100,000. More than 32,000 people have contributed to the page.

SB Mowing has more than 11 million TikTok followers and another 2.4 million on its YouTube channel.

Who would’ve guessed that a landscaping company would be the influencer that we needed at this moment? You just love to see it.