TikTok Is Providing Unexpected Comic Relief During Australia’s Bushfires

It’s been a pretty grim start to 2020. Tensions rose between the United States and Iran and Indonesia’s capital Jakarta experienced massive flooding. Then, there are Australia’s bushfires that continue to wreak havoc in the country, decimating wildlife and destroying livelihood. In the wake of all this destruction, damage, and volatility, it’s easy to lose hope.

Enter TikTok, the unlikeliest of heroes, bringing people together over a shared love for viral dances, trashy pop music, and taking the piss out of a bad situation. In the face of a climate disaster and divisive politics, Australians — including some very game firefighters — turn to silly videos for a few seconds of respite.

Videos by VICE

We’ve scoured TikTok and now bring you the kind of quality content we all need to tide us through the tough times.

In this, TikTok user Chris Rumpf, decked in an all yellow fire-fighting suit, is flanked by two backup dancers as they go to town with their moves.

TikTok user Steph Clifford, meanwhile, found light in the darkened ashy landscape by strutting to the beat of Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

Goofing around is indeed more fun with company. This clip shows firefighters playing jump rope using a truck’s hose, giggling like kids throughout.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lansdownerfs/video/6763572551772818694

In this one, firefighters have a bit of fun by spraying down a fire truck that gets a little too close.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jyewoody/video/6777390375754616069

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under fire for fumbling his attempts at handling the crisis. From going to Hawaii for a holiday as the fires continue, to frustrated citizens ignoring his handshakes. Critics have been vocal and the youngins of TikTok spared no creativity in calling #ScoMo out.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wendylmm/video/6773860525219548422

https://www.tiktok.com/@fahdminto/video/6778331197094284549

Find Aditya on Instagram.