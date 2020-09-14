TikTok Users Are Extremely Stoked About the Oracle Deal

A last-minute deal has been struck between ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, and Oracle, the software giant owned by Trump supporter and fundraiser Larry Ellison.

The deal will not be a sale of the U.S. operations of TikTok as Trump initially demanded and will address almost none of the national security concerns the president outlined. It is also unclear if Trump’s government will get the “significant cut” of the deal he demanded last month.

But for TikTok users, none of that matters, as Eliana Ghen screamed to her 2.4 million followers on Monday morning.

“TikTok is sold you guys, we’re not going anywhere,” Ghen said at an ear-piercing volume in a video that has been favorited over 270,000 times.

While many of TikTokers, like King Candy, believe that “Oracle just bought TikTok” the reality is that the U.S. company will become a “trusted technology partner” of ByteDance. It won’t get access to TikTok’s highly valuable algorithm and ownership will remain firmly with the Chinese company.

Essentially Oracle will be an additional layer of scrutiny to TikTok’s operation in the U.S. and allow it to continue to operate as normal. Experts, like former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos, believe the deal would not address the national security concerns raised about TikTok’s operations.

https://twitter.com/alexstamos/status/1305290677241085954

We’ll soon know the details of the transaction when they are submitted to U.S. regulators for approval, but this hasn’t stopped some TikTokers from jumping right in with their versions of how the new setup will operate.

“This is very good,” Ryan Kelly told his 2.3 million followers. “If China won’t give us the algorithm, that means we will have the same old TikTok structure but a different algorithm. Guys, two for one.”

It’s unclear at this point if Trump will agree to the deal, or what it means for Trump’s executive order, which bans any “transactions” with the Chinese-owned Bytedance. But the president does have a positive view of Ellison, one of the few tech industry leaders who openly backs the president.

“I think Oracle is a great company, and I think its owner is a tremendous guy,” Trump said last month when asked about the possibility of Oracle taking over TikTok. “He’s a tremendous person. I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it.”

When some TikTok users tried to bring up the point that Oracle may not be the best company to be controlling TikTok, they were quickly shut down.

Others, like Korie Mckennedy, just had some fun with the announcement.