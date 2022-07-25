Help, We’re Obsessed With This Massive Beehive Light Bulb

Lighting is the cherry on top of our living room’s ambiance. It’s crucial to helping us massage and bon voyage after a long day, host a vibey dinner party, or make out with our Tinder date. And in the quest for honey-hued lighting that could rival our Sunset Lamp, we’ve finally found a powerful contender. Meet the Bulbrite beehive light bulb, which went viral on TikTok with over 42,000 likes, at time of publication, on a post by @iboughtamotel:

The 60-watt beehive bulb functions just like any other light bulb and is compatible with all dimming devices. “It’s like 15 inches [long],” the creator says in the above video, “I’ve never seen a bulb this big… or shaped like this.” Clearly, it’s lightweight enough for her to hold one-handed in the video, and it has old-fashioned filaments that give it a nostalgic, amber glow when plugged in:

Videos by VICE

As lazy people who are addicted to zhuzhing our home decor in a rental-friendly way, we’re always trying to find easy-to-install home goods that look expensive, but are actually affordable. The beehive light checks every box on that list, and it’s earned a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon. “When illuminated it’s even more remarkable,” one reviewer writes. “You won’t want to put this in a fixture or lamp,” writes another. (Although, it would be a wild way to bring a 1960s table lamp back to life sans shade.)

Next to dangling it above our kitchen island with this hanging light cord, we can think of one more place where we’re tempted to put the light (but shan’t), because it reminds us a tad of one of our favorite sex toys. But we digress.

As fans of ambient lighting and sophisticated, slightly horny decor, we can think of no better impulse purchase than the Bulbrite’s honeycomb delight. Here’s to plugging in and glowing up.

The Bulbrite light bulb is available for purchase on Amazon.

