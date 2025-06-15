tiktokers-are-bragging-about-dating-for-dinner-the-latest-budget-hack

It’s rough out here, and not just when it comes to dating. In fact, some people are using first dates as the solution to their problems—particularly their financial woes.

That’s right: some people are dating for free food and drinks.

Videos by VICE

This is an older concept that Psychology Today labels “foodie calls.” Not to be confused with “booty calls,” a “foodie call” basically means “when someone accepts a free meal with zero intention of pursuing any form of a romantic relationship (short or long-term) with the buyer of said meal.”

With the economy in shambles right now, many of us are struggling to afford groceries and well-balanced meals. What should be viewed as a necessity—you know, healthy food on the table—now seems more like a luxury.

It’s Really Expensive Out Here

Between 2020 and 2024, U.S. food prices rose by 23.6%. Not to mention, the cost of living has been steadily increasing, too.

In response to this struggle, there’s a TikTok trend/budget hack going around where people are “dating for dinner.” Basically, some women are claiming to plan dates as often as possible to avoid making and paying for their own meals.

One girl named Katheryne Slack spoke with MarketWatch about this concept. She told the outlet that when she realized she ran out of coffee one morning, she turned to Hinge for a simple solution.

Within an hour, she was scoring a first date and a free coffee and breakfast sandwich.

“As soon as I met him, I knew I wasn’t into him. But I was already there and needed my coffee,” Slack told the outlet. “Plus, I like to be optimistic: Maybe he would do or say something sweet and charming, and my mind could change.”

The dude ended up unmatching her after the date, but Slack figured no harm, no foul. She got what she wanted.

Dating for meals (or at least for money) isn’t necessarily a new concept. I’ve seen many people on TikTok talk about how they use dates as a way to avoid meal prepping and grocery shopping. Some people even claim to set up one date per night so they could have every dinner paid for them for the week.

Honestly, that sounds exhausting.

Obviously, there’s something deeper going on here. For one, no one should feel so financially stressed that they need to plan 10+ first dates to save themselves some money.

And two, this shows that more people—women in particular—are dating for financial stability today.

The ‘cost’ of dating for meals

Now, that’s not some groundbreaking fact. In the past, women were forced to rely on men to financially support them. However, that’s not as often the case anymore. And in today’s economy, we are all struggling.

This can also cause more men to consider splitting the check—especially if they feel they’re being taken advantage of. I can’t even count the number of times my friends have come home from dates saying they paid for their share of bill, if not the entire thing.

It’s no shock that people are being more intentional with their dating and spending. But are our priorities in check? Are we operating—dating—out of fear and survival, or are we seeking genuine connection and care? Are these “intentional” dating patterns more transactional in nature?