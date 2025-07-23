TikTok’s Passport Photo Trend Is Getting People Stopped at Security

There’s a growing genre of TikTok videos where people treat their passport photos like beauty campaigns. False lashes, contour, lighting rigs—the works. The result looks great (if you’re into that kinda thing). Unfortunately, it’s also confusing the hell out of airport security.

Searches for “best passport makeup” have doubled this year. “Passport application photo rules” have increased by 400%. And all of it traces back to one idea: if you’re stuck with this photo for 10 years, you might as well look hot. But looking hot isn’t the assignment. Looking like you is.

One viral video shows user @jordynlyne with full glam, winged eyeliner, and a bold lip. Commenters were suspicious: “How is this even legal?” one wrote. “What if you went to the airport with no makeup?” another asked. Fair questions.

What is the Passport Trend on TikTok?

TravelRepublic told VICE that while there are no official restrictions on makeup, “if you overly enhance your look when taking your photo, you can actually slow down the process of verification checks at the airport because you look too different in person from the photo at hand.”

That means your passport can technically be valid and still cause problems—just because your IRL face doesn’t match the one you gave the government. The U.S. State Department has a few clear rules: no filters, no edits, no selfies, and no accessories that cover your face.

Additionally, it must be a color photograph taken within the last six months. The biggest rule? The photo must clearly be you.

This isn’t just makeup, either. If you’ve had major plastic surgery that alters your facial structure, you may need a new passport altogether. Subtle changes, such as weight fluctuations or growing a beard, are acceptable. Replacing your face entirely? Not so much.

The passport office doesn’t care if you feel cute. They care if border agents can identify you. If your photo was taken under a ring light and you’re now rolling up barefaced after a red-eye, good luck explaining that to someone scanning your ID for just three seconds.

Feel free to bring the drama to your passport photo. Just don’t be surprised when the drama follows you to border control.