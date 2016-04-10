Tim Burgess Enlists Throbbing Gristle’s Cosey Fanni Tutti for Vinyl Collecting “Adventure” Book

Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans and head of indie label O Genesis, is due to publish his second book—a graphic “vinyl adventure”—and he’s brought in some interesting names to help him write it.

As Vinyl Factory points out, Tim Book Two: Vinyl Adventures from Istanbul to San Francisco is a sequel of sorts to Telling Stories, Tim Burgess’s memoir and first published book. Tim Book Two refocus Burgess’s attention from the story of his life to a passion that helped shaped it: collecting vinyl and visiting record shops across the world.

For Tim Book Two Burgess corresponded with musicians and artists he admired, including Throbbing Gristle’s Cosey Fanni Tutti, former Smith’s guitarist Johnny Marr, and filmmaker and musician David Lynch, asking them for record suggestions that he would attempt to find on his travels. According to the press release, “texts, phone calls, emails and handwritten notes” were assembled to create “a funny, affectionate quest, and a moving account of a life in records.”

Tim Book Two: Vinyl Adventures from Istanbul to San Francisco is out with Faber & Faber in July.