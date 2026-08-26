Tim Curry, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Icon, Dies at 80

Legendary actor Tim Curry, who became a household name with his role as the iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 80 years old.

Local law enforcement reported to multiple outlets that police responded to a call for service on August 25 at 11:20 p.m., at which point they completed a death investigation. The exact cause of death remains unavailable; however, it’s widely known that Curry has dealt with multiple health issues since suffering a severe stroke in 2012.

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Born in the UK in 1946, Tim Curry’s unforgettable career began in 1968, when he starred in the original London production of Hair. Over the course of his career, he earned no less than three Tony Award nominations and two Laurence Olivier Award nominations for his work in theater.

For many fans, however, the one-sided love affair with Curry began on the big screen in 1975 with Rocky Horror. Over half a century later, few can resist the siren song that is “Sweet Transvestite,” and in a 2005 interview with NPR, Curry gave his own take on the lasting allure of the cult classic.

“It’s a chance for people to try on a few roles for size, maybe help them figure out their own sexuality,” Curry explained. “I’ve certainly had some very interesting and moving mail from people who’ve said, ‘Thanks for helping me figure out who I was,’ and that’s very nice.”

From there, Curry went on to have a successful career in Hollywood spanning a wide variety of characters and genres. From the villainous Rooster Hannigan in Annie (1982) to the terrifying yet captivating Pennywise in It (1990) to the swashbuckling Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island (1996), there’s truly something for everyone in Tim Curry’s nearly 60-year catalog of work.

In an October interview with CBS News, Curry was asked if he was afraid of dying. “No, I’m not,” he said. “I don’t fear death. I try to avoid it, as I think we all do, but I suspect that in the end I will welcome it.”