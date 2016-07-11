Tim Duncan Retires After 19 Seasons with San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan has called it quits after a 19-year career, all with the San Antonio Spurs, at the age of 40. Duncan collected quite a bit of hardware during his storied career, including five NBA championships, two MVP awards, and a spot on the NBA All-Defensive team eight times. He and coach Gregg Popovich teamed up to win 1,001 games together, the most by any player-coach combination in league history.

He will go down as a Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest power forwards of all time, but he will also be remembered for his charming grandpa-ness. Like Michael Jordan, his sense of fashion was…certainly a particular sense of fashion. He literally never believed he had a foul called on him. He was intensely private, but if confronted by a camera-wielding stalker in the parking lot of CVS, he wouldn’t lash out; he’d simply flip the person off in the most coolly-Duncan way possible. And of course, there was the time Popovich held him out of a game in 2012 against the Philadelphia 76ers and officially listed him as “DNP – Old.”

Videos by VICE

He played four more seasons after that DNP and finished with 26,496 points, 15,091 rebounds, and 3,020 blocks—good for 14th, sixth, and fifth, respectively, on the all-time NBA list—all while anchoring one of the most dominant teams in recent history.