Tim Hecker Shares New Single “Castrati Stack,” Announces More Tour Dates

Last month, Canadian experimental composer Tim Hecker announced the details of his eighth solo album, Love Streams (out April 8 via 4AD/Paper Bag Records). Today he’s shared the album’s first single “Castrati Stacks” and added shows to his spring schedule.

In a press release, Hecker says Love Steams was inspired by ideas including “liturgical aesthetics after Yeezus” and the “transcendental voice in the age of Auto-Tune.” The album was recorded at Greenhouse Studios in Reykjavík, Iceland, with Montreal artist Kara-Lis Coverdale, clarinetist Grímur Helgason, and the Icelandic Choir Ensemble.

Listen to “Castrati Stacks” below, with a ghostly visual by Brett Stabler, and check out the full list of tour dates (including appearances at Montreal’s MUTEK and Toronto’s Unsound Festival) here.



Max Mertens is on Twitter.

