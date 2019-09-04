Tim Heidecker Runs For District Attorney in the ‘Mister America’ Trailer

There’s a new movie coming from comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington called Mister America. Taking the bleak, hilarious, and failure-heavy world of their longstanding web series On Cinema at the Cinema, the film follows Tim Heidecker’s On Cinema character Tim Heidecker, an egotistical, Trump-supporting, overbearing jerk who’s reeling from a murder trial from the toxic vapes at his DIY EDM festival. In the trailer, Heidecker, spurned by the San Bernandino district attorney at his own trial, mounts his own campaign to become the DA for the California county.

Because this is a Tim Heidecker movie, things don’t go very smoothly. At one point, Heidecker gives his public safety plan to shocked potential voters: “If you commit a crime under my watch, you’re going to jail forever. That’s the community we want to create.” Throughout the trailer, there are also a few clips of Heidecker throwing things in anger—chairs, suitcases—as talking heads discuss the unlikelihood of him winning his campaign.

Watch the trailer below before it hits theaters on October 9.