‘I Think You Should Leave’ Is Officially Getting a Second Season on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson’s brilliant, brain-bleedingly awkward sketch show that taught the world what to look for in a new car when it premiered back in April, is coming back for more. On Wednesday, Netflix officially renewed the Lonely Island-produced series and announced that a second season will drop in 2020, Deadline reports.

“We are very excited to be working with The Lonely Island, Irony Point, and Netflix to make another season of I Think You Should Leave,” Robinson and show co-creator Zach Kanin said in a statement. “We are so thankful we get to do it again!”



Videos by VICE

Robinson, a Saturday Night Live alum who also created Comedy Central’s Detroiters, stuffed the first season of I Think You Should Leave with a murderer’s row of talent, enlisting everybody from Tim Heidecker to Patti Harrison to Will Forte. There’s no word yet on who might pop up in the new season, but seeing as how instantly popular and endlessly meme-able those first six episodes were, Robinson will probably have his pick of comedy cameos.

It’s unclear when, exactly, the new season will hit the streaming service, but get ready for more Bart Harley Jarvis when next year rolls around, everybody.