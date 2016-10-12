Tim Tebow Lays Hands on Man Having Seizure, Man Stops Having Seizure

This may or may not be what the New York Mets had in mind when they signed Tim Tebow. The former NFL quarterback and eternal culture war lightning rod went 0-3 with three groundouts and a nearly nice catch in his Arizona Fall League debut with the Scottsdale Scorpions on Tuesday. He also tended to a fan suffering from a seizure, who recovered mere moments after Tebow laid hands upon him.

Tebow signing autographs. Fan has what looks like seizure. Not moving. Tebow puts hand on him and says a prayer. Man breathes. WOW.

— Kari Van Horn (@KariVanHorn) October 11, 2016

In other words, Tebow’s first official day of pro baseball brought him one step closer to sainthood, but not necessarily closer to the big leagues.

According to witness Christian Byrnes—his name is Christian, is that a sign?—Tebow was signing autographs when a man, later identified as Brandon Berry, collapsed. The Florida Gators legend placed his hand upon Berry’s leg and said a prayer.

“Not long after that,” Byrnes told the Daily News, “(the man) regained consciousness. It was a very surreal moment….It was an unbelievable gesture by Tim. I don’t know if it was a miracle, but it was definitely symbolic of something. It was just Tebow being Tebow.”

The Mets have shown a lot of faith in Tebow by sending him to the Arizona Fall League, which is often used as a showcase for each franchise’s top prospects as well as the occasional rehabbing big leaguer. The Scorpions are managed by Mets first base coach Tom Goodwin, and feature prospects from both New York teams. The second most famous player on the Scorpions, Yankees first basemen Greg Bird (who lost the 2016 season to surgery), went 1-4 with a walk, double, and RBI, but he did not heal the sick. Time will tell which New York prospect has the bigger impact.

Predictably, the New York tabloids wasted no time in laying out their primo Tebow headline puns. Hey, the guy might not be a Met for long, so smoke ’em while you got ’em. Every day Tebow wears a Mets uniform is a gift to New York papers—dare I say, a gift from God.

The Scorpions won the game, 9-6. Tim Tebow is still a winner.

