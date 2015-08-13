Tim Tebow Signs a Bible for a Fan

Tim Tebow signed a fans Bible today at training camp, we aren’t kidding.(photo via AP/ Matt Rouke) pic.twitter.com/aIbqR2Dwph

— 120 Sports (@120Sports) August 13, 2015



Authors sign books. Tim Tebow signs the Bible. Therefore, Tim Tebow wrote the Bible?

When asked to sign a fan’s Bible at a recent training camp, Tebow obliged. He is a reverent man who doesn’t refuse a request in the name of the lord.

Backup Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tim Tebow is in need of some prayers to beat out not only Mark Sanchez, but Sam Bradford and Matt Barkley to secure a starting spot.

There is a First Timothy book in the Bible—and a Second Timothy. There just is no Third Timothy, and apparently, Tebow is currently writing Fourth-String Timothy. Amen.