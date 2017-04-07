Tim Tebow Vanquished Satan with Home Run* in First Pro At-Bat

Tim Tebow made his professional debut for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies on Thursday and hit a home run* in his first at-bat. I have asterisked home run because, yet again, the documentary evidence of Tebow’s offensive prowess is inconclusive. Even St. Tim himself thought it was a double, but the umpires ruled it a home run. These games being filmed largely via handheld potato, we are just going to have to take their word for it.

Breaking: Tim Tebow homers in his first at-bat. Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/tzal9jtvyH

— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) April 6, 2017

There is an interesting wrinkle to this story, however, for the man who became famous for kneeling in silent prayer after scoring touchdowns back when he was a middling football player. Tim Tebow hit a home run off Domenic Mazza, who was selected in 22nd round of the 2015 draft by the San Francisco Giants. Mazza was pick No. 666 overall in that draft.

As we all know, the number 666 means you are the devil. Satan. Lucifer himself. The mighty and terrifying Beelzebub. The Great Deceiver and Ruiner of Light. And with one mighty swing of his bat, Tebow cast the Prince of Darkness back into the shadow. Allegedly.