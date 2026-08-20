Timbaland Accused of Nepotism in Six-Figure Lawsuit Over Missy Elliott Tour Shakeup

Timbaland is facing some nepotism accusations after a DJ claims he was fired from a tour with Missy Elliott, presumably so that Timbaland’s son could take his place.

DJ E Feezy is suing Timbaland and Mosley Touring over the situation. He claims he was booted from Missy Elliott’s Out of This World tour less than a month before it was scheduled to kick off. He says this cost him $120,000 in expected earnings. Feezy believes he was dropped in favor of Timbaland’s getting an opening slot on the tour.

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Timbaland denies DJ E Feezy’s implication that any enforceable contract agreement even existed

TMZ obtained copies of the lawsuit, in which E Feezy claims he’d been hired to DJ during Timbaland’s portion of the tour. He says they had a financial arrangement in the amount of $4,000 per performance. This would amount to $120,000 for the complete tour run.

E Feezy says that once the plans were set, he began preparing. This included rehearsals and securing authorization to work in Canada, which required legal expenses. He also claims he turned down other opportunities because he expected to spend July and August on tour.

All this preparation is part of E Feezy’s damages claim, as he was removed from the lineup not long before it launched. This is where those nepotism accusations come in, as the DJ alleges Timbaland’s son was hired to replace him. Ultimately, though, E Feezy’s main legal dispute boils down to whether a binding agreement was in place. This determination will directly impact whether he is owed compensation after being fired.

The Timbaland lawsuit has a bit of a twist

However, the story has a twist. E Feezy says all parties reached a settlement agreement after his dismissal. Only for Timbaland to allegedly fail to honor the terms.

Now, E Feezy is claiming approximately $130,000 in damages. TMZ reports this figure includes the income he would have earned from the tour, as well as his preparation expenses. The lawsuit asks a court to determine whether the DJ’s tour preparations were backed by an agreement the defendants must honor.

Timbaland has denied any wrongdoing in the situation

As for Timbaland, he’s asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, and reportedly contests multiple elements. He claims there was no enforceable deal that matches how E Feezy described it.

The Grammy-winning producer has also filed his own complaint, but against his former manager, who he claims handled negotiations with E Feezy. Timbaland argues that if any agreement was made, it’s on the former manager, not him.

At this time, Timbaland does not appear to have publicly commented on the lawsuit.

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