Make Timballo, the Crazy Love Child of Carbonara and Lasagna

Though both start with pasta, incorporate cheese, and are highly caloric, there’s little else to marry the dishes in terms of common attributes. Unless, of course, you were to find yourself face-to-face with timballo.

This beautiful slice of creamy, carby heaven is the best of both worlds. It’s drenched in marinara sauce and loaded with cheese, but there are also layers of smoky shaved ham, and béchamel, and it’s all bound by eggs whisked with Parmesan. In this world, there’s comfort food, and then there’s timballo. Make it, taste one bite, and you’ll never forget it.

This recipe is like ascending into clouds of mozzarella and achieving true pasta enlightenment. Some things are greater than the sum of their parts.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in March 2017.