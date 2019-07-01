Timo Tjahjanto Is Still Haunted By a Demon He Met On Holiday

In the latest episode of Stories From The Other World, acclaimed Indonesian horror director Timo Tjahjanto revisits one of the scariest nights from his childhood.



As a six-year-old on holiday with his mother, Timo spotted a heavy-breathing, demonic creature across the room. While he’s still not sure what it was, that terrifying apparition haunts him to this day—and has put a bit of a damper on his holidays since.



Stories From The Other World is VICE’s animated series about celebrities’ spine-tingling brushes with the supernatural. Catch more of them here.

