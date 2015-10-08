Timofey Mozgov, Basketball Player And Commercial Actor, Will See You In The Ball Pit

The small business owners of Northeast Ohio are not stupid. They know, one and all, that they should film local cable advertisements starring Timofey Mozgov, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ center and America’s sweetheart. There is simply no one else, on the Cavs roster or in the ranks of the Screen Actors Guild, who can deliver the avant-garde diction, dazed big dog friendliness, and Big Goofy Galoot From A “Far Side” Cartoon gravitas that Mozgov brings to his performances. Mozgov is on brand for every brand, the workaday heartthrob that everyone can agree on. He is the right choice for your ad. But Timofey Mozgov is not always available.

More precisely, he’s available to show up and mutter some stuff and put a dent in craft services, but Timofey Mozgov has shown that he is unwilling to endorse small businesses that he doesn’t believe in. Yes, Mozgov will put his jersey on backwards and talk about how much he enjoys Brew Garden of Middlesburg (and Strongsville), Ohio, but only because he really does enjoy Brew Garden’s fabulous food, fine spirits, and great people. And while you are welcome to ask Timofey Mozgov to endorse your trampoline park/dodgeball-dome/indoor training center, Mozgov is not going to endorse it unless he believes in it. The good news for the good people of SkyZone Indoor Trampoline Park (with locations in Westlake and the wonderfully named Highland Heights, Ohio) is that Timofey Mozgov believes in it. He has leapt into their foam pit for himself, and found that it was good.

If it is awesome, healthy, and fun, Timofey Mozgov will say so in the way that only Timofey Mozgov can. It’s why he is respected. It’s why he is loved. It’s why he should be in every commercial, and it’s why he’s only in the ones that matter most.

Tip of the hat to Alexander Chernykh for the link