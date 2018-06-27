Watch the Trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Beautiful Boy’ and Try Not to Cry

In May, we got our first look at Beautiful Boy, an upcoming film starring Timothée Chalamet as Nic Sheff, a meth-addicted kid whose father (Steve Carell) struggles to pull him out of his addiction, that’s already drumming up Oscar buzz. On Tuesday, Amazon Studios dropped the movie’s first full-length trailer, and it might just leave you sobbing at your desk. Probably best to take this one to the supply closet.

It opens with Chalamet and Carell meeting up in a diner, where even a simple question—”So how you doing?”—sends them both into an emotionally-charged meltdown. We also get flashbacks to what life was like between the father and son before Nic started using, and meet a few other folks in the film’s cast: Amy Ryan as Nic’s mother—reuniting Ryan and Carell after their stint together on The Office—along with Maura Tierney as Nic’s stepmom.

The film was adapted from two memoirs, David Sheff’s Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction, and Nic Sheff’s Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines, told from his perspective. He got into booze, weed, cocaine, ecstasy, crystal meth, and heroin at an early age, bouncing in and out of rehab all through his teen years and relapsing countless times. All the while, his dad fought to help him, even when Nic threatened to put the rest of his family at risk. The trailer for the adaptation makes it clear that director Felix Van Groeningen’s take is gearing up to be just as heavy as the memoirs.

Check out the trailer above, and pack a box of tissues for the theater once the film drops October 12. Or bring your dad. You should probably bring your dad.

