Timothée in ‘Beautiful Boy’: Look at These Tears, Give Me the Oscar Now

Timothée Chalamet has been alive for 22 years, and that is 22 years that he has not won an Oscar. He came close this year, when his role in the magnificent Call Me by Your Name nabbed him a Best Actor nom alongside some of the greatest living actors, but “close” doesn’t fill that Oscar-sized hole on his shelf. Worry not, though! The guy is right on track for another shot at the statue.

On Wednesday, Amazon Studios released the second trailer for Chalamet’s upcoming film, Beautiful Boy—and the thing looks heartwrenching, emotionally ravaging, and very obviously awards bait.

Videos by VICE

Beautiful Boy is based on twin memoirs from David Sheff and his son, Nic—Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction and Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines, respectively—both centered around teenage Nic’s crystal meth addiction and his father’s struggle to help get him clean. Chalamet is playing Nic Sheff in the film adaptation, alongside a brutally sad Steve Carrell as his dad and Amy Ryan as Nic’s mother. So if you’ve ever wondered what it would look like for an aging Michael Scott and Holly Flax to cry about their struggling son, Beautiful Boy‘s got you covered.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and was immediately met with rave reviews for Chalamet and Carrell. Variety gushed that Chalamet is “the rare actor you could call handsome and beautiful at the same time” with facial features that “seem to wrap themselves around the emotions he’s feeling,” and both the Guardian and IndieWire already called Chalamet’s inevitable supporting actor nom.

Between Beautiful Boy, that upcoming role as Henry V, and, hell, maybe even Dune, if Villeneuve can pull it off, Chalamet seems determined to lock down that goddamn Oscar. And, sure, the guy’s one of the most exciting young talents in Hollywood right now, but it’s not the worst thing for him to keep losing out for a few more years—it worked for Leo.

Beautiful Boy is out October 12. Until then, watch the new trailer above and get ready to call your parents and blubber to them about how you’re sorry for being a delinquent 16-year-old or whatever.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.