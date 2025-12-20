Timothée Chalamet Drops Surprise Remix Track With EsDeeKid, but I’m Still Not Convinced They Aren’t the Same Person

The saga of whether or not Timothée Chalamet is secretly U.K. rapper EsDeeKid seems to have come to an end. Or has it… The pair just dropped a track together — a remix of EsDeeKid’s “4 Raws” — but maybe this is just another distraction.

On Dec. 19, a video for the song went up on social media and YouTube. It starts out with just EsDeeKid, and then another masked individual shows up. Once unmasked, we see it’s Marty Supreme himself, Timmy Chalamet. The pair then trade verses — in a genuinely dope track with a killer beat — seemingly convincing us that they are different people.

I, however, remain unconvinced. Look, I know that this is the absolutely stupidest thing to be a conspiracy theorist about. If you watch closely, however, EsDeeKid’s face remains fully covered for like 90 percent of the video. It could easily be a stand-in who just mimics the rapper’s movements.

And, wouldn’t a “hiding in plain sight” approach be the best way to try and make us believe that there’s no way Chalamet is EsDeeKid? I’ve already gone into detail about my opinion on this here and here. Suffice to say, I think there’s a chance that Timmy is pulling one out of Andy Kaufman’s playbook. I know I’ve already laid out this argument, but hear me out. Again.

Kaufman had an obnoxious character that he would portray, Tony Clifton. However, he would never confess to being Tony. People would swarm to Clifton’s gigs, believing they were seeing Kaufman, but instead they would get treated badly by a foul-mouthed lounge singer.

EsDeeKid Could Be Timothée Chalamet’s Tony Clifton

Eventually, the two began appearing together on stage. How did Kaufman pull this off? His brother or his friend Bob Zmuda would sometimes dress up as Tony and perform, confusing people who were fully convinced that Kaufman WAS Tony Clifton. I fully believe Timmy has the creative capacity and the resources to pull this off.

The speculation that Timmy is EsDeeKidd seems to have first emerged in November. In December, the young actor was a guest on Heart Breakfast to discuss his new movie, Marty Supreme. The hosts asked him, point-blank, about the EsDeeKid rumors, and he gave a non-answer. “I got no comment on that,” Timmy said.

After being pressed, he said he had “two words on that,” smiled, and replied, “All will be revealed in due time.” Well, I guess “due time” has arrived.