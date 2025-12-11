Timothée Chalamet Recalls Playing Dave Bautista’s WWE Theme When They Met

Timothée Chalamet couldn’t help but let his WWE fanboy out when meeting Dave Bautista on the set of Dune.

It’s no secret that Chalamet grew up a huge WWE fan, but he really might just be like the rest of us. Chalamet recalls meeting Bautista for the first time, using the opportunity to play his WWE entrance theme.

“I knocked on his trailer door and I had ‘The Animal’ theme song playing. I hadn’t met him and I was [doing the machine gun taunt]. The look on his face was priceless. He had no clue,” Chalamet said on Chody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? {h/t: Fightful).

They’ve worked together on both Dune (2021) and the sequel, Dune: Part Two, which released in 2024.

“I love working with Dave. He’s a very serious guy. A very serious actor. The last time I saw Dave, I couldn’t locate my mom at the Oscars. I feel bad because I hope he doesn’t think I was Hollywooding him because he was saying hi, and I literally couldn’t locate where my mother was. I love Dave. Batista and Rey Mysterio, that was the WWE I grew up on. Dave has one of the best entrances of all time.”

Chalamet can next be seen in Marty Supreme from director Josh Safdie, releasing on Christmas Day. He plays Marty Mauser, a twenty-something table tennis player who has dreams of one day becoming a world champion. While Chalamet has given several Oscar-worthy performances over the last few years — namely Call Me By Your Name and A Complete Unknown — his role in Marty Supreme is being lauded as his best performance to date. So much so that there’s already buzz that this year might finally be his Oscar year.

