Inside Ireland’s Nooks and Crannies

For the past year or so, I have been exploring Ireland with my camera. These photographs are a record of my existence on distant and unfamiliar soil. I’m interested in the idea of a national identity as well as the significance of subculture in a country with 4.5 million people (it’s smaller than my home state of Massachusetts). I spend my time trying to gain access to some of Ireland’s least inviting people and places, like dissident republicans in Belfast and church services in one of the county’s most notorious housing estates. These photographs shift between a distant and familiar relationship with the country since I am constantly traveling and readjusting to my surroundings.

Timothy O’Connell is a photographer based in San Francisco. You can check out more of his work here.