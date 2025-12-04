Tinder Says 2026 Is the Year of No Mixed Signals

If 2025 was your “what am I even doing?” era, Tinder is very confident 2026 is “say what you mean and stop texting your group chat 47 screenshots” season. Their new Year in Swipe 2025 report basically says young singles are done with mixed signals and bare-minimum energy.

Instead of chasing situationships like they’re a hobby, people are slowing down, being clearer, and trying to make dating feel less like a performance review and more like something actually fun. According to Tinder’s survey of 18- to 25-year-olds, singles are heading into the new year more open, honest, and emotionally fluent than ever. Which means if you’ve been promising yourself that 2026 is your year to actually say what you want, the apps might finally be on your side.

“Here’s What I Want” Is Back in Style

Singles are tired of decoding vibes like it’s a part-time job, so they’re “Clear-Coding” their intentions: saying up front whether they want a real relationship, a no-drama fling, or something in between. In Tinder’s survey, 64% said emotional honesty is what dating needs most, and 60% want clearer communication around intentions.

It’s not just about labels, either—it’s about actually relaxing with someone. 73% of young singles say they know they like a person when they can be themselves around them. And because this is 2025, 76% say they’d use AI to help with their dating life, mostly for suggesting date ideas or picking photos and bio prompts.

Values Are Doing the Flirting

Having opinions is hot again.

37% of singles say shared values are essential

41% wouldn’t date someone with opposite political views

Almost 50% would consider it (with women way less open to crossing that line than men; 35% vs. 60%)

The biggest dealbreakers aren’t whether someone likes your favorite band; they’re things like:

Racial justice (37%)

Family views (36%)

LGBTQ+ rights (32%)

And if you’re rude to service staff? That’s the ultimate ick: 54% say being rude to staff is their number one turnoff. So if you’re building your 2026 profile with “emotionally available and tips well” branding, that might do more for you than a gym selfie ever could.

If They Don’t Pass the Group Chat, It’s Over

The real matchmakers now aren’t algorithms—they’re your friends. Tinder found 42% of young singles say their friends influence their dating life, and 37% plan to go on group or double dates next year. Meanwhile, 34% say their friends’ relationships actually give them hope about dating, which is cute, considering those same friends will absolutely roast your cheesy prompts.

Tinder’s own Double Date feature reflects it: nearly 85% of Double Date users are under 30, women are almost three times more likely to like and match with a pair than with solo profiles, and those conversations see about 25% more messages per match than one-on-one chats. Your situationship might just have to survive both your best friend and their best friend, not just the algorithm.

Hope Is Hot, Emotional Games Are Not

If you’ve been told caring is “cringe,” Tinder’s data says otherwise. 56% of young singles say honest conversations matter most in dating, and 45% want more empathy after rejection. When Tinder asked people to describe their outlook on dating heading into 2026, the top word was literally “hopeful.”

The preferred first-date vibe matches that energy: something playful and low-pressure, like a walk or a coffee, not a six-hour trauma dump over omakase. 35% say they’re looking for a “Low-Key Lover”—someone who keeps things chill and drama-free—while 28% admit they actually enjoy having a crush even if it doesn’t go anywhere.

Even the emoji trends back this up. The fastest-growing ones on Tinder this year were:

🫦 (flirty, playful)

🕯 (soft, cozy “slow life” energy)

🪽 (calm, healed, “angel energy”)

⚧ (inclusive, no-label vibes)

So, What Do You Actually Do With This in 2026?

If you’re heading into January muttering “new year, new me” between swipes, Tinder’s whole thesis is pretty simple: clarity is the new hot. Say what you want, let your friends help, don’t be an asshole to waitstaff, and stop pretending you don’t care when you definitely do.

You’re allowed to be hopeful, honest, and slightly cringe in the pursuit of connection. If you can’t love yourself, how are you gonna love somebody else? Apparently, in 2026, you start by downloading Tinder, writing it clearly in your bio, and hitting send anyway.