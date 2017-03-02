Tiny Boy Wrestler Runs Away from Less Tiny Girl Wrestler in Good Show of Instincts

A four-year-old boy named Isaiah Lineberry sized up the competition in his first-ever wrestling match, and didn’t like what he saw. Could you blame him? The girl was a year older, almost a head taller, and maybe had a dozen pounds on him. So Isaiah decided to do what any sane person facing down outmatched combat would do: run.

Let’s praise this young man for his survival instincts. Why fight when you can (make) flight? Running away has been an evolutionary advantage since Pangea, and it still works perfectly fine today.

Videos by VICE

The young girl gives chase, her ponytail bobbing, only pausing to shrug at the onlookers: What am I supposed to do with this? Meanwhile, Isaiah’s arms flail back and forth like a Looney Toon’s.

Well, whatever innocent instincts he had get yoinked out of him as an onslaught of sports dads yell, “Don’t run!” and urge him to “tackle her.” He eventually attempts to do some wrestling, gets pinned, breaks the hold—only then goes for another run. No, you can’t hold him down, sports dads. His heart is pure and he wants to be free.

The boy’s mother, Alexis Salyers, spoke with ABC News after the match. “I asked him afterwards, ‘So why did you run? And he said, ‘I don’t know, Mommy, but it was silly.’” Silly-smart, if you ask me.

