Tiny Diego Maradona Dances with Argentina’s Giant Rugby Men

I’m supposed to write some text to go with this video. That’s how this is supposed to work. But really, what can you say – indeed, what do you need to say – about what’s happening here? It’s Diego Maradona dancing with utter joyous abandon in the Argentina changing room following their Rugby World Cup win over Tonga. The 45–16 victory all but ensures the Pumas will play in the quarter-finals, which clearly pleased Diego. It pleased him so much that he simply had to dance.

There’s other stuff I could say. I could mention that Maradona – arguably the most gifted footballer of all time – looks like a small dancing animal that the rugby players have brought in to celebrate the result, a squashed bear or a compacted gorilla. He is so much shorter than them that he cannot be of the same species.

I might also mention that he looks a lot like Danny Devito. Doesn’t he? From that episode of Friends where he played a stripper? Yeah, you know it.

And then there’s the way he goes around hugging and high-fiving them all, and the reverence they pay him. Diego Maradona is like a tiny sports Pope, a blessed being in miniature, ambling about on his little legs and bestowing approval on the giant rugby men.

Then people start taking their shirts off and swinging them around their heads; mercifully, the film ends soon afterwards. There is no need to speculate on what happened next. The human brain is not capable of imagining it anyway.