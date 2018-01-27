Tiny Fingers’ New Concert Video Is as Vast as a Nature Documentary

This article originally appeared on Noisey Germany.



The Tel Aviv-based band Tiny Fingers describe the studio album they’ve been working on for the past five years as “atomic rock from outer space.” Amusingly and justifiably, there are many bands who reach for outer space, particularly when boxes like “rock,” “prog rock,” or “fusion metal” are too small to capture the full spectrum of their sound. But in this case, the group lifts off into outer space.

Videos by VICE

In fact, Oren Ben David, Boaz Bentur, Tal Cohen, and Nimrod Bar offer a monster replete with suspense that intentionally treads among the worn-out avenues of rock. Everything really explodes when the drums suddenly bounce off of the synths and when the guitar and bass conspire to cast out all semblance of boredom.

In The Fall—Live At The Dead Sea the Israeli alternative rock gods present their musical mastery in harmony with nature. But just like the music itself, the location of the live session to their current album The Fall (2016, Pelagic Records) isn’t just a green meadow with a few pebbles. Instead, they find themselves on the banks of the Dead Sea, in a landscape that’s capable of looking extraterrestrial like few other places on our small planet.

“We wanted people to be able to ‘see’ our music beyond just its sound,” says guitarist and director Oren Ben David, summarizing the inspiration for the unusual project. This is the first vast nature music video of 2018. It’ll be tough for others to top it.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

