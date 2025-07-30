Tired of Boring Coffee Dates? Give ‘Adrenaline Dating’ a Try.

When you think about an ideal first date, what comes to mind? Is it a beach picnic, drinks at your local pub, or a conversation over coffee downtown? Whatever it is, it’s likely relaxed and laid back.

Because dating is already terrifying as is, many singles seek grounded energy for their dates. For example, instead of booking an outdoor excursion like ziplining, they might prefer a nice meal at a quiet, dimly lit restaurant to set the scene.

Videos by VICE

However, not everyone is on board with the more traditional date nights. In fact, some are actively seeking high-energy adventures like amusement parks or go-kart racing. These blood-pumping activities play into a dating trend called “adrenaline dating.”

According to a survey of over 1,000 Americans by Virgin Experience Gifts, over 9 in 10 singles are interested in adrenaline dating, with 83% of daters believing adrenaline dating could speed up a budding relationship.

So…what exactly is adrenaline dating? Here’s everything you should know about the latest dating trend.

What Is Adrenaline Dating?

Adrenaline dating basically means going on dates that increase your heart rate and, well, adrenaline. This thrill-seeking behavior can be an exciting way to connect with your partner.

“Adrenaline dating involves scheduling events that might feel scary or exciting to cause a heightened sense of arousal of the autonomic nervous system,” said Dating Expert Dr. Wendy Walsh of DatingAdvice.com. “It could include rock climbing, bungee jumping, hang gliding, etc.”

Whether it’s skydiving or ziplining, such activities will certainly spice things up—for both new and long-term couples. However, whether those feelings will last is an entirely different question.

“The idea is based on the famous ‘suspension bridge study’ where men who were questioned by a young woman as they walked across a terrifying suspension bridge, later reported feelings of love,” she continued. “We call it in psychology, ‘a misattribution of arousal.’ The men confused their shortness of breath and fast heart rate with feelings of love instead of fear of heights. In that study, participants were not followed for a period of time, so it is unclear how long those imagined feelings of love lasted.”

More than 9 out of 10 daters expressed interest in adrenaline dating. Additionally, 93% of Americans said they’re at least open to trying action and adventure experiences as dates.

Why has this become such a common dating trend? Well, if you ask me, this has always been a thing. It’s just, in recent years, with dating apps and whatnot, people have grown to be a bit…lazy with their date planning. This was bound to happen, considering that many singles go on multiple dates (with multiple people) per week.

And, of course, there’s the financial aspect of it. Some of these adventures can be on the pricier side, especially when compared to, say, coffee dates or picnics.

However, for whatever reason, adrenaline dating is making a comeback. As mentioned earlier, 83% of daters believe adrenaline dating could jumpstart a new relationship. The main adventures daters seemed to be interested in include activities like visiting amusement parks (55%), ziplining (39%), and go-kart racing (35%). So, really, nothing too crazy—but enough to get the blood pumping.

Should You Try Adrenaline Dating?

Adrenaline dating provides bonding experiences that extend far beyond a simple dinner conversation or coffee talk. You get to see how your date behaves when their adrenaline is high, and how they react to yours being heightened, too. Do they get angry or easily irritated, or are they a grounded force of nature? Do they comfort you when you’re anxious? This can provide great insight into your partner.

“Adrenaline dating is a great way to start to connect with someone, and it can bring a renewed energy and excitement to the dating process,” said Dr. Susan Trotter, relationship and dating expert at Fresh Starts Registry. “It is still also important to prioritize trust, respect, and genuine emotional intimacy over time in order to develop a long-term relationship.”

“Any new and intense shared experience automatically creates a greater bond. There’s neurochemistry involved—the brain’s release of adrenaline—that makes people associate the good feelings with the other person,” she continued. “That in turn can make the two people feel a higher level of excitement on the date and subsequently connected to each other.”

However, this begs the question…is that connection built to last?

“If a couple can take the deeper connection that comes with an adrenaline date and use that to build a greater foundation, they can potentially set themselves up for more success with a relationship,” Trotter said. “Because it is hard to sustain that adrenaline rush long term, it is essential that the two people capitalize on the initial connection and understand how to maximize it to deepen the connection and develop a potential relationship over time.”