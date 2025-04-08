‘Titanfall 3’ Is Still in Development According to Insiders — No, Really, This Time It’s Actually Coming Out, Maybe

After years of crushed hopes and dreams, the release of Titanfall 3 may actually become a reality. A recent report from EA insiders claims that the Respawn Entertainment mech shooter sequel is not only still in development, but could be announced as soon as this year. But as a long-time fan of the series, do we dare to have hope again for a new Titanfall? No, seriously, I will cry if this doesn’t turn out to be true.

A Tale of a Canceled and Uncanceled Game

Screenshot: @YOROTSUKI_

According to infamous Apex Legends leakers Yorotsuki and Osvaldatore, Respawn Entertainment is gearing up to announce Titanfall 3 at The Game Awards in 2025 (if true, sorry, Geoff Keighley). However, the more exciting aspect of this rumor is that the long-awaited sequel would actually release in 2026. Given that fans have waited nearly eight years for a sequel, this would be massive news if it pans out. But, how did we get here?

Interestingly, reports about the upcoming release also claim that Titanfall 3 had previously been canceled at Respawn due to it being “too similar” to Titanfall 2. Which, if I’m being honest, any game being identical to TF2 sounds more like a bonus than a flaw. That said, this rumor is a bit harder to track down. A lot of this speculation is fueled by a LinkedIn post from former Respawn Executive Emilee Evans. In her post, she revealed that “the announced incubation project I was a part of for the past year was canceled this week.”

Where this connects to TF3 is that the studio had previously posted job openings for experts on “Multiplayer FPS experiences” in May 2024. So, if you are following all this (I know I sound like the Pepe Silvia meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), fans believe this canceled project was likely Titanfall 3. This tracks with the recent leaks from insiders who claim that the multiplayer title had been canceled in the past.

Give Us ‘Titanfall 3,’ Respawn. Pretty Please?

Screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

So, why does this all matter? As any ardent Titanfall fan will tell you, the mech multiplayer title had one of the game industry’s biggest glow-ups of all time. And that isn’t just “fanbois” feeling nostalgic, either. Genuinely, Titanfall 2 is considered by many as one of the best single-player campaigns of all time. Up there with Half-Life 2, even.

When the game first launched in 2016, it was lauded by both critics and fans. Particularly for its groundbreaking story campaign, which featured incredibly fluid gameplay, breathtaking set pieces, and addicting action. While the story itself was just fine, Titanfall 2‘s campaign is a masterpiece in game design, which is why many players still rave about it today.

It should come as no shock, then, that players have been hoping that Respawn would one day finish the trilogy. With leakers Yorotsuki and Osvaldatore’s track record being pretty reliable, Titanfall fans may finally have hope. However, as any Half-Life 2 fan knows by now, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… well, you get the analogy. Still, as a Titanfall 3 fanboi myself, I can’t help but get giddy inside over this latest news. I know — I never learn.