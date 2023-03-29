This Lingerie Was Made to Be Worn at Music Festivals, Bars, and Our Office

The last time I was at Coachella, Leonard Cohen was headlining, Devendra Banhart still had a beard, and Morrissey started complaining on stage about the aroma of the BBQ stations. I believe his exact line was, “I can smell flesh burning, and I hope to god it’s human.” It was a magical, but weird time.

A lot has changed in festival culture since then, for better and for worse, but the emphasis on what everyone wears (hopefully, no more appropriative headdresses) to Coachella, Bonnaroo, and other warm weather festivals has skyrocketed to competitive heights, prompting us to take stock of our own concert-ready jawn, and begging the question: Do we really want to keep wearing that withered, sad sports bra to the Governor’s Ball as the temps rise? Hard no, king.

This year, we’re getting smarter and more versatile. We’re going to be honest with ourselves about what always happens at overheated festivals (layers = off; bras = out), and cop lingerie that can easily double as festival gear, because we deserve to look (and feel) cool while dazzling all the finance bros in the DoLaB as we steal their wallets .

Where can one find such magical, all-purpose lingerie? Meet the intimates brand TITOV, and its new festival-ready lingerie collection, which has conveniently dropped in tandem with our tax return, and was designed specifically for hot people—whether they’re at a concert, or in the Red Lodge.

Photo: TITOV

TITOV’s Festival Collection calls itself “a tease of the summer,” because it’s filled with a size-inclusive range (it offers three times more sizes [33+] than other lingerie brands) of hybrid lingerie-festival wear that would look great beside the shimmer of a White Claw can, or emerging from the smoke cloud of a spliff; we could easily picture ourselves wearing one of the collection’s mesh and fishnet bodysuits or chartreuse bras at the Outside Lands festival, or the inside lands of our bedroom.

There’s a latex set [Julia Fox has entered the chat] that would look great under a denim jacket or paired with some yeehawsexual boots.

… And for those who consider themselves romantics and/or haters of tight clothing (same), we suggest the collection’s fishnet babydoll dress, which is the perfect non-cover cover-up for those 90-degree Fahrenheit festivals.

The icing on the spacecake? VICE readers can get 20% off the lingerie with the code VICE20 at checkout for a limited time. Now you just have to get your stash containers and MacGyvered flasks sorted, and you’re ready to ride.

