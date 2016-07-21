Watch the Gqom Documentary ‘Woza Taxi’ and Hear TLC Fam’s Contribution to its Soundtrack

Update [July 26, 12 PM]: the gqom documentary Woza Taxi is out now; watch it below, and read an interview with Gqom Oh! label founder Nan Kolè about the film over at Fader.



Durban production team, TLC Fam, has shared their slow-burning contribution to the forthcoming Gqom Oh! label mixtape co-presented with Italian curatorial collective Crudo Volta. “No 2 BeeF (slima)” finds the group braiding together a series of syncopated vocal samples, juxtaposing their cavorting interplay with a slinkily sinking bottom end; somehow, the results are agile and sluggish at the same time, and the result has its own disorienting buzz, to be sure.

Videos by VICE

The record doubles as the soundtrack for Woza Taxi, a documentary label founder from Nan Kolè made visiting the artists he’s worked with in Durban and their families in April. In the film, gqom producer Mawbestana from the Forgotten Souls project (who also feature on the compilation) speaks about the scene’s mentality towards creating music with limited means.”Everyone thinks we have a mega studio with huge speakers but we are just ‘Hlanganisa,’a zulu word literally translated as ‘putting together,’” he said. “This refers to creating something out of the few elements available to you…just like when you scrap the bottom of a pan to get some food out of it.”

Gqom Oh! x Crudo Volta Mixtape will be out on July 25 and is available for preorder on Bandcamp.



Follow Alexander on Twitter.

