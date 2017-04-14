TLC Officially Return With the Snoop Dogg-Featuring Slow Jam “Way Back”

This TLC comeback makes less and less sense. They have every right to cash in on the past—1999’s FanMail alone is worthy of a second victory lap—but instead, Tionne Watkins and Rozonda Thomas are crowdfunding their new album and asking fans to suggest the title, something that a cynical person might point to as an allegory for the duo’s now-faded relevance. And yet here we are, with their first new single “Way Back,” a Snoop Dogg-featuring slow jam. It’s a sonic nod to their own history as much as it is a song about history and relationships; it’s the clearest proof that what TLC were doing was always sort of timeless, we just all liked it in the 90s.

