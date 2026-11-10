TMNT: Splintered Fate Drops Massive Co-Op Update for Free

TMNT: Splintered Fate has a huge content drop this week, including a Trench Coat Pack paid DLC and a massive free update for all players focused on the co-op gameplay experience.

Play video

First off, players have the option to purchase the new premium DLC and unlock access to the Trench Coat Pack. This cosmetic DLC includes trench coats for everyone, including the game’s DLC characters.

Videos by VICE

The more exciting part of this week’s content drop for many fans though is the Shell Squad co-op update. Whether you’re running local couch co-op or matching up with internet friends or strangers, every co-op session now unlocks exclusive, co-op-specific powers and artifacts. These are designed to enhance teamwork and collaboration

Here is a list of all the additions in this big update:

24x new co-op powers (3 per power tree). Examples: Passing the Torch – The first player you touch while affected by Rapid Fire also gains its effects, for as long as you have Rapid Fire active. Shared Warmth – When a player consumes a Splinter’s Revive, heal all players. Chain Reaction – Players’ Specials have a chance to trigger a Chain Lightning, dealing Utrom damage per link.

Examples: 8x new co-op tools (1 per power tree). Examples: Bubble Trouble – Spawn a bubble on you and the farthest player. The bubble deals Water damage and Freezes enemies, and grants bonus Water damage to players. Tether Beam – Tether to the closest player. Enemies caught in the beam will take Utrom damage every second. Shadow Pact – Grant yourself and the closest player a Dark Shell. Each enemy defeated extends it.

Examples: 8x new co-op masteries (1 per character). Examples: Donatello – When using your Tool, the closest player becomes invulnerable. Raphael – When any player lands a critical hit, they have a chance to Multi-crit instead. Michelangelo – When using your Special, you and the closest player gain a Torrent Strike stack. Leonardo – When activating your Special, the closest player gains Light Shell.

Examples: Additional updates and improvements: Improved flame visuals Character swapping in Online Multiplayer and Couch Co-op matches Improved Lucky Dice communication



This update is a serious game changer for fans of co-op and it will be very interesting to see if this keeps the community engaged and potentially manages to bring in a new audience. Splintered Fate originally released back in 2023, but the game has been going strong since then and manages to maintain a solid fanbase thanks to its iconic IP and addictive gameplay loop.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more TMNT: Splintered Fate news and updates.

TMNT: Splintered Fate is available now PC, mobile devices, and consoles.