TNA Boss on the Possibility of a Major TNA TV Deal

TNA President Carlos Silva has shared a positive update on a potential television deal for TNA. Since Anthem took over, TNA has undergone many changes — including TNA and WWE‘s multi-year partnership. The news had a lot of people assuming that it would only benefit one company. However, according to Silva’s remarks, it’s paying off for TNA, too.

“We’re now in active negotiations with a partner, and we’re going to work through that. I can’t really put a timeline on how long that will take,” Silva told TVInsider. “The good news is the process has started. We’re no longer just talking to a bunch of people to sort of gauge interest. Now we have an interested partner and working through potentially a deal for 2026.”

“It’s going to happen as soon as it can happen,” Silva added. “We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We’re excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It’s done when it’s over the finish line.”

It’s going to be a busy few weeks for TNA. This Tuesday, WWE’s NXT brand and TNA will put on a joint special, Showdown, featuring the returning Mustafa Ali challenging for the North American Championship held by Ethan Page. There are also two four-on-four Survivor Series-style matches featuring male and female talent from both brands.

Then, on October 12th, TNA puts on its iconic Bound for Glory pay-per-view at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Hardys will put the Tag Team Championships on the line in a tables match against Team 3D for the final time. Additionally, Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana in a rematch from June.

