Tobacco’s Video for “Human Om” Is Terrifyingly Addictive

Black Moth Super Rainbow frontman Tobacco (né Thomas Fec) has always had a knack for dissonance, fusing sonic and emotional contradictions into his experimental psych scuzz. “Human Om,” the latest single from his forthcoming LP Sweatbox Dynasty (out August 19 via Ghostly International), is no exception. The track feels something like vertigo, coasting on dreamy, Air-esque rhythms and vocals that get slapped around by analog synths. It’s soothing, and also kind of nauseating.

Tobacco’s self-directed video for the tune, which we’re pleased to premiere below, only adds more unsettling oomph to that kick. The cut features distorted rubber masks (a favorite of Fec’s) of celebrities, politicians, and other characters nodding over synth warbles and distorted closeups, lulling you into a hypnotic unease. Or, as Fec puts it:

“The video is a concept album about music. The lyrics are important too because they were inspired by the guy who invented Coachella and I think we will reach festival goers in new and innovative ways. Really just trying to take music and inject it with a little bitta rock n roll. It’s really just a two-minute break from reality that doesn’t mean anything.”

Whatever it is, we can’t look away. Get unstable and watch the premiere of Tobacco’s video for “Human Om” below.

Catch Tobacco on tour with High Tides:

09.28 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09.29 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

09.30 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10.01 Milwaukee, WI @ Mad Planet

10.03 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

10.07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10.08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10.11 San Francisco, CA @ Wonder Ballroom

10.13 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10.14 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10.15 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10.16 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10.18 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10.20 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10.21 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10.22 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.