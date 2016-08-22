Today in Indie Dream News: Feist Reunites with Broken Social Scene

Today in indie dream news: Feist has reunited with Broken Social Scene!

Before pursuing a solo career like many of the collective’s six to 19 members, Feist was a core member of the group between 2002 and 2005. She’s dipped in and out over the years—contributing to their last album Forgiveness Rock Record (2010) and joining them on stage a few times. But now it looks like she’ll be hopping in the studio with Kevin Drew, Brendan Canning and co for a brand new album, which will be their first in six years.

“Tomorrow I go join my broken brothers to add my ‘loverspit’ to the new #brokensocialscene album. Reunion Union,” she wrote on Instagram, referencing fan favourite “Lover’s Spit” from You Forgot It In People.

Broken Social Scene reunited this summer for their first US shows in half a decade. Watch them performing “K.C. Accidental” at Pitchfork Music Festival earlier in the summer below, and welcome back, with open arms, this rare and great band that actually know how to utilise trumpets properly.

Watch Broken Social Scene perform “KC Accidental” at Pitchfork Music Festival

