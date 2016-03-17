Today in Sepp Blatter Ridiculum: Paid $3.76m for 2015, Filed Appeal for Six Year Ban

Just when you thought Sepp Blatter would just go away quietly…Today, not one but two reports—independent of each other—came out saying that Blatter A. filed an appeal against his six year ban, and B. was paid $3.76 million in 2015, despite being deeply embroiled in controversy, according to Associated Press.

Just last month, Blatter had his eight year ban—set forth by the FIFA Appeal Committee as a result of Blatter’s alleged involvement in a shady payout to former UEFA boss Michel Platini—reduced to six years. But instead of settling with that shockingly good deal, and despite the fact that FIFA formally admitted to accepting bribes from World Cup hosts during Blatter’s reign just yesterday (and asked for that money back from the U.S.), Blatter came out with an appeal to annul his six year ban altogether. Audacious as fuck.

And to top it all off, it turns out the man was being paid nearly $4 million while he spent the majority of his time dealing with the scandalous cesspool of FIFA corruption that existed under his watch.

Snapshot of FIFA finances in 2015 – from Blatter’s pay to losses pic.twitter.com/5l4w4bpQpT

— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 17, 2016

