Today’s Best Time-Wasting Tool Makes Movies Say Things For You

Crumbles is a new web app that can read messages aloud kind of like Text to Speech, but which skirts the impersonal tone of a monotonous robot voicebank by mixing and matching single-word clips from TV shows and movies. This means that the sentence “My name is Beckett,” is railed off by a combination of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, King Leonidas, and Julia Roberts.

The site also gives the option to create quotes in exlusively Homer Simpson’s voice, or as characters from the animated YouTube show Bee and Puppycat. The tool is great for those times that a text message would be inappropriate, text-to-speech is too impersonal, and actually talking in person is just out of the question.

Videos by VICE

h/t Waxy

Related:

Swift-Speare Wants To Turn You Into The Next Poetic Genius

This Programmer Will Show You How To Make Instant Movie

Is Hatsune Miku The Perfect Pop Star?