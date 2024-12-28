Today’s Epic Games Store Free Offering Is a Bloody Good, Arcade-Inspired Action Shooter

It’s time to reveal today’s next Epic Games Store free game! So, this time, we’re being gifted a high-energy action shooter: Kill Knight! As its name suggests, your goal is simple. Condemning any supernatural entities to a layer of Hell from which there’s no chance of return! With an arsenal of explosive weaponry, of course!

“Survive the otherworldly onslaught and complete challenges to unlock powerful new equipment for your Knight’s Arsenal, and evolve your unique playstyle. Learn to harness the special abilities and fire-modes of KILL KNIGHT’s array of pistols, heavy weapons, swords, and armor. Take your fight to the global leaderboards against friends and foes alike. Enter if you dare, Knight, and revel in the carnage,” the game’s Steam page emphasizes!

Kill Knight is one of those games I usually wouldn’t go for independently. However, if it’s being offered for the tantalizingly low price of free? Say less! As usual, the Epic Games Store is looking to end 2024 with as much goodwill as possible. So far, I’d say they’re doing just that!

The Epic games store’s latest shooter offering is ready for your library

“Kill Knight unleashes the hectic combat of traditional twin stick shooters within a shifting arena in an incredibly challenging and satisfying way,” one Steam reviewer states! Weird West was my foray into the twin-stick shooter genre. So, hopefully, Kill Knight will be equally appealing when I boot it up from the Epic Games Store!

“The gameplay loop is simple: pick your loadout consisting of a primary weapon, sword, heavy weapon, armor, and a trinket and then jump into the arena to try and see if you can survive the onslaught of both enemies and environmental hazards. Shoot. Dodge. Kill. Repeat. Kill Knight is easy to pickup, difficult to master, and will have you coming back for more if you don’t mind a stiff challenge.”

PlaySide develops and publishes high-octane titles, so Kill Knight is perfectly on-brand for the studio! This Epic Games Store offering is the perfect gateway to MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, an upcoming first-person shooter with a retro cartoon aesthetic! That is also unapologetically violent. …And I’m so eager to play it once it releases.