Happy Monday! Welcome to a new week, which will bring us a powerful full moon in just a few days.

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon. The moon currently has around 85% illumination from the sun, slowly gaining light and appearing “larger” until it is completely full on the 4th.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 1, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Aries, a fire sign known for its assertiveness, ambition, and independence. The moon currently has around 85% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 1, the moon is 11.01 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring after the first quarter moon and before the full moon. During this week-long phase, the moon appears to “grow” in the sky as it gains illumination from the sun, eventually reaching 100% illumination during the full moon.

According to NASA, “Now, most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

This particular moon typically rises in the east during mid-afternoon hours, making it visible during sunset.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries

Today’s waxing gibbous moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Aries, a particularly passionate, independent fire sign. When the moon enters Aries, you might feel a bit more impulsive. However, it’s important to avoid making any rash decisions.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Aries, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is a spiritual symbol that represents life’s natural cycles and our connection to the divine. Many cultures and spiritual practices believe that each moon phase holds its own magic.

The waxing gibbous moon is like the final push toward your manifestations before the full moon. During this phase, you might need to make some adjustments or refinements. It’s a great time to perfect your plan and tie up any loose knots.

As we approach the full moon, your intuition might be powerful. Pay close attention to any gut feelings or hidden messages that may emerge. You have all the answers and clarity within you.