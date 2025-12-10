Happy Wednesday! We’re nearly halfway through the workweek already, and venturing closer and closer to the last quarter moon tomorrow.

Right now, the moon is still in the waning gibbous phase, with around 62% illumination from the sun. During this time, the moon appears to “shrink” from our view here on Earth, losing more illumination by the second.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 10, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Virgo, an Earth sign associated with meticulousness, control, and practicality. The moon currently has around 62% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 10, the moon is 21.01 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the full moon and the last quarter moon. During this week-long period, the sun casts less and less light on the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it appear smaller and less full as the days progress.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning gibbous moon is still in the zodiac sign of Virgo, a practical, analytical Earth sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving more structure.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Virgo, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accept imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon is a particularly potent phase of the lunar cycle, symbolizing a time to reflect and surrender. Through your introspection, you might consider the many lessons you’ve learned over the past few weeks. This phase asks us to share our wisdom with others and release anything that is no longer serving us.