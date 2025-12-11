Happy Thursday! As we approach the weekend, we move into a new lunar phase: the last quarter moon.

Right now, the moon has about 50% illumination from the sun, appearing half-lit in the sky. As its name suggests, this phase marks the last quarter of the lunar cycle. From here on out, the moon will appear to “shrink” in size until it reaches 0% illumination from the sun, seemingly vanishing from the sky. This is because the sun’s light is highlighting less and less of the Earth-facing side of the moon.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 11, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the last quarter moon in Virgo, an Earth sign that thrives off control and organization. The moon currently has around 50% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 11, the moon is 22.02 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Last Quarter Moon Phase?

The last quarter moon phase is the seventh of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the waning gibbous moon and the waning crescent moon. During this short period, the sun illuminates only half the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it appear like a half moon.

According to NASA, “The moon looks like it’s half illuminated from the perspective of Earth, but really you’re seeing half of the half of the moon that’s illuminated by the sun―or a quarter. A last quarter moon, also known as a third quarter Moon, rises around midnight and sets around noon.”

Last Quarter Moon in Virgo

Today’s last quarter moon is still in the zodiac sign of Virgo, an ambitious, meticulous Earth sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving more structure.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Virgo, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accept imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Last Quarter Moon Symbolism

The moon and its eight phases carry deep spiritual symbolism. Many ancient cultures and spiritual practices even worship the moon as a deity, hosting community celebrations during the full moon.

The last quarter moon symbolizes completion, reflection, and letting go. During this phase and until the new moon, you’re in a period of release and surrender. The potent period is meant to address any lingering resistance or fear you might be feeling. It reminds you to loosen your grip and allow yourself to transform.