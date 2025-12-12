Happy Friday! The weekend has officially arrived, and with it comes the waning crescent moon phase—a week-long period when the moon appears to shrink in size.

Right now, the moon has about 42% illumination from the sun, losing more light as the days pass. During this phase, the moon appears like a crescent in the sky, hence its name.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 12, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon, starting in Virgo but moving into Libra later in the morning. The moon currently has around 42% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 12, the moon is 22.92 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent phase is the last of the eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the last quarter moon and the new moon. During this week-long period, the sun illuminates less and less of the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it appear like it’s shrinking into a crescent shape.

According to NASA, when the moon is in the waning crescent phase, it “is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning crescent moon will begin in the zodiac sign of Virgo, a practical Earth sign with a desire for organization.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon is in Virgo, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accept imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

However, by late morning EST, the moon will move into Libra, bringing a sense of levity you’ve likely been craving.

As AstroSeek reports, once the moon moves into Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon is a highly spiritual symbol, representing our connection to the divine and the natural cycles of life. Each of the eight phases carries its own symbolism.

The waning crescent moon is a time to surrender, release, and rest. It’s the perfect opportunity to turn inward and allow yourself to unwind and relax after a long lunar cycle. This phase symbolizes introspection, regeneration, and preparation for the new moon.