Happy Tuesday!

We are in the very last days of the current lunar cycle, deep into the waning crescent phase. Right now, the moon has about 10% illumination from the sun, appearing smaller and less lit in the sky each day.

Videos by VICE

As we venture closer to a new cycle, we might feel energetically depleted yet reflective, and at times even inspired to start over.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 16, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Scorpio, a particularly sensitive and mystical water sign. The moon currently has around 10% illumination from the sun, making it appear like a small, glowing crescent in the sky.

According to Moongiant, “On December 16, the moon is 26.55 days old. This refers to how many days have passed since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

According to NASA, when the moon is in the waning crescent phase, it “is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

This is the last of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring just before the new moon and marking the beginning of a new cycle. Lasting for around seven days, the phase involves the sun illuminating less of the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it appear like a crescent.

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waning crescent moon is still in the sign of Scorpio, an intense, intuitive water sign. With the moon in Scorpio, you might feel more sensitive and emotional. However, if channeled properly, you can work with this energy.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Don’t shame or ignore your emotions during this time. Instead, dip deeper and explore your feelings without judgment.

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon is a powerful phase and spiritual symbol. It represents closure, reflection, and restoration. Occurring just before the new moon and a new lunar cycle, this phase is the perfect time to rest up for the weeks ahead.

By now, you’ve likely either manifested new blessings or learned valuable lessons—if you’re lucky, you’ve done both. Use this phase as a much-needed opportunity to unwind and recharge before the new moon and new lunar cycle.