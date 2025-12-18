Happy Thursday!

We’ve officially reached the last full day of the lunar cycle. As we close out the waning crescent moon phase and prepare for the new moon, you might feel both exhausted yet inspired.

Today’s moon is 2% illuminated by the sun, with the smallest sliver of the moon visible from our view.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 18, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Sagittarius, a free-spirited, optimistic zodiac sign. The moon currently has around 2% illumination from the sun, making it almost invisible from our view here on Earth. However, if you’re lucky, you might spot the tiny sliver of the crescent moon.

According to Moongiant, “On December 17, the moon is 28.29 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just before the new moon and a new cycle. Today specifically, we are nearing the end of the phase, with the moon barely illuminated by the sun, appearing as the tiniest sliver of light.

According to NASA, when the moon is in the waning crescent phase, it “is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waning crescent moon is in the sign of Sagittarius, an adventurous, philosophical sign. When the moon enters Sagittarius, you might find yourself feeling more positive and curious.

According to AstroSeek, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With Moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As previously mentioned, the waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle. That being said, it symbolizes closure, rest, and reflection. Many people use this phase to unwind and recharge before the new moon—an energetic and exciting time to manifest.

The waning crescent moon lasts for around a week, with the moon losing more light by the day. It reminds us of the importance of rest, especially after a period of hard work and growth. Even if this lunar cycle didn’t go as planned, use this time to release your control and surrender to the outcome. You are exactly where you are meant to be.