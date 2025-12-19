Happy Friday! We’ve officially reached the weekend—and a new lunar cycle.

The moon has entered the new moon phase, meaning its Earth-facing side no longer has any illumination from the sun. This day-long phase, which technically only lasts for a few seconds, marks a fresh start.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 19, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the new moon in Sagittarius, an adventurous, philosophical zodiac sign. The moon currently has 0% illumination from the sun. From our view here on Earth, it’s essentially “invisible,” making it seem like the moon has disappeared from the sky.

Right now, the moon is less than a day old. For reference, it takes around 29.53 days for the moon to complete the entirety of the lunar cycle.

What Is the New Moon Phase?

The new moon phase is the first phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the waning crescent moon and just before the waxing crescent moon. During this time, it might appear as though the moon has completely vanished from the sky.

According to NASA, “This is the invisible phase of the moon, with the illuminated side of the moon facing the sun and the night side facing Earth. In this phase, the moon is in the same part of the sky as the sun and rises and sets with the sun. Not only is the illuminated side facing away from the Earth, [but] it’s also up during the day!”

New Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s new moon is in the sign of Sagittarius, a free-spirited, optimistic sign. It will remain in this sign for most of the day.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Sagittarius, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With Moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

By the end of the day—just before midnight EST—the moon will move into Capricorn. When this happens, your energy might become more serious. As a result, you might look for meaningful ways to contribute to society.

“You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself,” AstroSeek states. “Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you. Do not seek approval from the outside; it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

New Moon Symbolism

As the first phase of the lunar cycle, the new moon holds deep spiritual symbolism. It represents a fresh start and renewal. Many spiritual individuals like to set intentions during this phase, planting seeds that will sprout throughout the rest of the cycle. Some will also manifest by visualizing their ideal futures or scripting about desired blessings.

This phase also symbolizes potential, opportunity, and introspection. Take the time to meditate and reflect on how you want this new cycle to unfold.