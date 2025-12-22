Happy Monday—and happy holiday week!

As we venture closer to Christmas, we dive deeper into this new lunar cycle. Right now, the moon is in the waxing crescent phase, which means it is slowly gaining illumination from the sun, appearing brighter and larger by the day. Right now, the moon is about 6% illuminated.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 22, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the new moon in Capricorn, aka the “father of the zodiac.” The moon currently has around 6% illumination from the sun. From our view here on Earth, it’s essentially “growing” into a small sliver of light.

According to Moongiant, “On December 22, the moon is 2.41 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the new moon and the first quarter moon, when the sun casts more and more light on the Earth-facing side of the moon by the day.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the sign of Capricorn, a hardworking, disciplined sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to the society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you.”

Astroseek advises against seeking external approval and validation. Instead, trust yourself, your values, and your intuition. You know yourself best.

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

As the second phase of the lunar cycle, the waxing crescent moon holds similar symbolism to the new moon, marking a fresh start and new beginnings. However, this week-long phase represents intention, hope, and aligned action. It’s time to take steps toward your dreams, building momentum so you can follow through during the next few phases.

The waxing crescent moon also symbolizes manifestation, inspiration, and opportunity. You likely feel energized, ambitious, and eager to get started. Act on those urges, and take full advantage of this charged energy.

You might also notice doors opening up for you during this time. Don’t be afraid to walk through them—they might just lead you to your desired future.