Happy Tuesday—and Happy Christmas Eve Eve!

This week will be full of warm, inviting energy, and the moon will only support that through its phases. Right now, the moon is in the waxing crescent phase with 12% illumination from the sun. As the days pass, the Earth-facing side of the moon will continue to gain light and appear fuller and brighter from our view.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 23, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Aquarius, a philanthropic, individualistic air sign. The moon currently has around 12% illumination from the sun, appearing like a small sliver of light.

According to Moongiant, “On December 23, the moon is 3.31 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle. There are eight phases in total, spanning nearly 30 days. This one occurs between the new moon and the first quarter moon, as the Earth-facing side of the moon receives more sunlight.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the sign of Aquarius, an independent, intellectual, and innovative sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Aquarius, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon directly follows the new moon, which is a powerful time for manifestation and intention-setting. It marks a new beginning, encouraging you to build momentum as you put in the work.

During this phase, keep an open mind to new opportunities, as they might present themselves to you in serendipitous ways. Nothing is “too good to be true” right now. The waxing crescent moon is filled with magic, inspiration, and open doors. It symbolizes hope and change—for the better.